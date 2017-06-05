VSO at Bard on the Beach: Classical M...

VSO at Bard on the Beach: Classical Masters - Mozart and Beethoven

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: EntertainmentVancouver.com

The VSO and conductor William Rowson perform some of the most beautiful classical music ever written, in the beautiful setting of Bard on the Beach. Extraordinary VSO Principal Clarinet Jeannette Jonquil performs Mozart's sublime Clarinet Concerto , and the orchestra performs selections by the greatest of the great masters, Mozart and Beethoven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EntertainmentVancouver.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 20 min soteria 434
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... 1 hr soteria 45
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 5 hr GreatSouthbay4040 29
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Mon Rene Nielson 1
News Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ... Mon Rene Nielson 1
News Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit... Mon Rene Nielson 42
News New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16) Mon apocalypse 272
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC