VSO at Bard on the Beach: Classical Masters - Mozart and Beethoven
The VSO and conductor William Rowson perform some of the most beautiful classical music ever written, in the beautiful setting of Bard on the Beach. Extraordinary VSO Principal Clarinet Jeannette Jonquil performs Mozart's sublime Clarinet Concerto , and the orchestra performs selections by the greatest of the great masters, Mozart and Beethoven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EntertainmentVancouver.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC