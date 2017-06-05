VSL releases RoomPack 6 - Synchron St...

VSL releases RoomPack 6 - Synchron Stage Vienna for MIR Pro and MIR Pro 24

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KVR News

The Vienna Symphonic Library has announced the release of Vienna MIR RoomPack 6 , an impulse response-based digital representation of their newly revitalized scoring stage, Synchron Stage Vienna . The new venue for the mixing and reverberation applications Vienna MIR Pro and MIR Pro 24 is available at a special introductory price through June 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVR News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 4 hr TempleMicrowave 445
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 4 hr GreatSouthbay4040 47
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 4 hr Rene Nielson 3
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... 5 hr Rene Nielson 55
News Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ... Jun 5 Rene Nielson 1
News Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit... Jun 5 Rene Nielson 42
News New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16) Jun 5 apocalypse 272
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,578 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC