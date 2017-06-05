VSL releases RoomPack 6 - Synchron Stage Vienna for MIR Pro and MIR Pro 24

The Vienna Symphonic Library has announced the release of Vienna MIR RoomPack 6 , an impulse response-based digital representation of their newly revitalized scoring stage, Synchron Stage Vienna . The new venue for the mixing and reverberation applications Vienna MIR Pro and MIR Pro 24 is available at a special introductory price through June 30, 2017.

