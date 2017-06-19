Vice President Pence to be in Colorad...

Vice President Pence to be in Colorado Springs to speak at Focus on the Family

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during an event where NASA introduced 12 new astronaut candidates, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Colorado Springs Friday to speak at Focus on the Family's 40th anniversary celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... 1 hr Conrad 1
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Wed TempleMicrowave 187
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Wed Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Tue Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC