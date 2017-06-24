Vice President Pence meets with billionaire Charles Koch
The high-level meeting offers another sign that an influential billionaire is willing to throw his money behind key parts of the Trump agenda Vice President Pence meets with billionaire Charles Koch The high-level meeting offers another sign that an influential billionaire is willing to throw his money behind key parts of the Trump agenda Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t5aRQf Vice President Pence speaks at Focus on the Family's 40th anniversary celebration Friday, during his visit to Colorado Springs, Colo. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|5
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 21
|TempleMicrowave
|187
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC