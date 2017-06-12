UBC Opera: Ariadne Auf Naxos
The final opera of UBC Opera's 2016-2017 season features a most unsual work, composed by Richard Strauss with libretto by Hugo von Hofmannstahl. Originally intended as a 30-minute divertissement to be performed in 1912 after a production of MoliA re's Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, Strauss ended up composing a 90-minute work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EntertainmentVancouver.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|wow
|240
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|484
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|2 hr
|Zemaze
|8
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|2 hr
|red blood relative
|53
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|2 hr
|red blood relative
|89
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|16 hr
|carlsbad nmex
|92
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Thu
|red blood relative
|89
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC