Transcending genre labels, Vijay Iyer...

Transcending genre labels, Vijay Iyer leads the Ojai Music Festival toward bold new territory

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Vijay Iyer on Rhodes electric piano at the Ojai Music Festival's opening night June 8, 2017. Standing near the lip of the stage, Vijay Iyer struggled for the right words as he addressed the Ojai Music Festival crowd Saturday night at a sold-out Libbey Bowl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 6 hr carlsbad nmex 61
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 10 hr omega 53
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 12 hr wow 460
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... Sun Spike 64
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Sun red blood relative 224
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Jun 9 weaponX 1
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC