The Whoa s Pete Townshend bringing orchestral version of...

This September, The Who 's Pete Townshend will bring the orchestral version of his band's classic 1973 concept album Quadrophenia to the U.S. for a handful of special performances . Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia will be presented on September 2 in Lenox, Massachusetts, September 9 and 10 in New York City and September 16 in Los Angeles.

