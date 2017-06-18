The Havana Lyceum Orchestra to Launch East Coast Tour with Simone Dinnerstein

The Havana Lyceum Orchestra have arrived in the U.S. just ahead of the East Coast Tour they'll embark on with pianist Simone Dinnerstein in support of their critically acclaimed new album, Mozart in Havana . The tour marks the Orchestra's American debut, as well as the first time an orchestra of this size has traveled to the U.S. from Cuba since the revolution.

