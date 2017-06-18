The Havana Lyceum Orchestra to Launch East Coast Tour with Simone Dinnerstein
The Havana Lyceum Orchestra have arrived in the U.S. just ahead of the East Coast Tour they'll embark on with pianist Simone Dinnerstein in support of their critically acclaimed new album, Mozart in Havana . The tour marks the Orchestra's American debut, as well as the first time an orchestra of this size has traveled to the U.S. from Cuba since the revolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|16 min
|DR SOS
|20
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|5 hr
|weaponX
|1
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|8 hr
|Eagle 12
|62
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|220
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Thu
|rsss1
|14
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|Thu
|carlsbad nmex
|52
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Thu
|Newtonian
|449
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC