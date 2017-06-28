The Australian Haydn Ensemble to Brin...

The Australian Haydn Ensemble to Bring Classical Paris to Sydney

One of the Worlds most experienced interpreters of Mozart on the Fortepiano, Melvyn Tan, will join the Australian Haydn Ensemble to dazzle audiences this June/July for a program inspired by the beauty and romance of Classical Paris. Considered to be one of the world's finest fortepianists, Tan continues to cast fresh light on music conceived for the original keyboards of the time of Mozart and Haydn.

