The archaeology of dance: American Contemporary Ballet digs back to 1890 with revelatory results

High above downtown Los Angeles, in a cavernous room with almost as many mirrors as windows, the dancers of American Contemporary Ballet and seven valiant musicians used short pieces to explore one of the most profound themes in human culture: the influence of the past on the present. Nearly every company that dances 19th century ballets uses edited, revised, hand-me-down editions - what literary scholars would call corrupt texts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.