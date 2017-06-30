That Decisive Moment: Eloquent Unders...

That Decisive Moment: Eloquent Understatement: This Week's 8 Best Classical Moments

Read more: The New York Times

There's not a whole lot of drama in Cavalli's "Hipermestra," which is having a very rare revival at the Glyndebourne festival in England. But there's a whole lot of gorgeous music, rendered with sensitivity and nuance by William Christie, leading from the harpsichord just nine players from Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment.

Chicago, IL

