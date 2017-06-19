Symphony to perform Friday on the Ill...

Symphony to perform Friday on the Illinois River

The 195-foot Point Counterpoint II floating arts center has arrived in Ottawa and is docked at Allen Park. Friday, there will be a free 8 p.m. i 1 2sunset concerti 1 2 where the 40-plus-member American Wind Symphony Orchestra of international musicians will play on deck to the audience on blankets and lawn chairs on shore.

