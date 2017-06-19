Symphony to perform Friday on the Illinois River
The 195-foot Point Counterpoint II floating arts center has arrived in Ottawa and is docked at Allen Park. Friday, there will be a free 8 p.m. i 1 2sunset concerti 1 2 where the 40-plus-member American Wind Symphony Orchestra of international musicians will play on deck to the audience on blankets and lawn chairs on shore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|1 hr
|red blood relative
|144
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Aaron Gallegos
|2,277
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Jun 17
|TempleMicrowave
|474
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 16
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|14
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC