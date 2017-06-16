Stars of Cats, Phantom & School of Rock to Team for Mini Sing for Hope Piano Concert

Cast members from three of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit Broadway shows will come together on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 12 PM in the Central Park Dairy for a special public sing-along at their custom Sing for Hope Piano. Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Sing for Hope has created the country's largest annual public arts project, reaching an estimated 2 million New Yorkers annually across the five boroughs.

