Spitfire flypast at Proms concert

15 hrs ago Read more: Gazetteherald.co.uk

CLASSICAL music fans will be treated to a flypast from an iconic Spitfire at this year's Castle Howard Proms. The Spitfire will roar across the skies above Castle Howard and over the gathered crowds as they picnic on the lawns to open the concert on August 19 in patriotic style.

