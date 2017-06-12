Southeastern Piano Festival Continues to Push the Boundaries of Classical Music

This week begins the 15th annual Southeastern Piano Festival, and by now Columbia music patrons know the drill - a week-long barrage of some of the instrument's finest luminaries giving performances, along with an intense competition that showcases the talents of 20 of the best pre-college pianists in the country as they also attend master classes and workshops with the guest artists. While the form of the festival is well-established and familiar, what continues to make it exciting is not only the top-tier talent, but how comfortable the organizers are placing some of the most studied traditionalists next to artists who are pushing the envelope or expanding the tenets of piano performance.

