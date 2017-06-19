Sitka Summer Music Festival: Classical music in a the crown jewel of Alaskaa
During the month of June, professional musicians take the time out of their busy schedules to flock to the Sitka Summer Music Festival and share their skill and love for what they do. This year the summer festival is commemorating the exchange of Alaska from Russia to the United States by celebrating four decades of Russian and American composers, like Tchaikovsky, Glazunov, Arensky, Taneyev, Shostakovich, Rimsky-Korsakov, Prokofiev, John Corigliano, Phillip Glass, Michael Daugherty, and Amy Beach.
