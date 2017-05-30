Ron Howard to direct new film about Luciano Pavarotti

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment and Nigel Sinclair and Guy East's White Horse Pictures will team up again following the success of their documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years, to produce a newly authorized documentary based on the life of acclaimed tenor, philanthropist and 20th Century icon, Luciano Pavarotti. The film will be made in collaboration with Polygram Entertainment, a Universal Music Group partner, and STUDIOCANAL, who will co-finance the feature.

