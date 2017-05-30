Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti
This combination photo shows director Ron Howard at the Kaleidoscope 5: LIGHT event in Culver City, Calif., on May 6, 2017, left, and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. Howard's production company announced Thursday, June 1, 2017, that the Oscar-winning director's next project would be a documentary on famed Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti.
