Rock and Roll Music, by the Beatles, Stones, Oasis, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: Odd Couples

Back in the day when I was young, impressionable, and more than a little foolish, I and my circle of acquaintances prided ourselves on having musical good taste - and in those times that meant we listened to rock music. This included many cross-pollinated genres like folk rock, classical rock, jazz rock, psychedelic rock and, my go-to music of choice, hard rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.