Robot Uses Deep Learning and Big Data to Write and Play its Own Music

A marimba-playing robot with four arms and eight sticks is writing and playing its own compositions in a lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The pieces are generated using artificial intelligence and deep learning.

Chicago, IL

