Rising Violinist and Austrian Conduct...

Rising Violinist and Austrian Conductor Make Houston Symphony Debuts at Miller

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Award-winning violinist and winner of the 2017 National Sphinx Competition, Annelle Gregory, will make her Houston Symphony debut Friday, June 23, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Gregory joins the orchestra at 8:30 p.m. in the first concert of this year's ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 16 min pcloadletter 67
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 1 hr pcloadletter 72
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... 2 hr omega 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Mon wow 460
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... Sun Spike 64
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Sun red blood relative 224
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Jun 9 weaponX 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC