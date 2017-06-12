Rising Violinist and Austrian Conductor Make Houston Symphony Debuts at Miller
Award-winning violinist and winner of the 2017 National Sphinx Competition, Annelle Gregory, will make her Houston Symphony debut Friday, June 23, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Gregory joins the orchestra at 8:30 p.m. in the first concert of this year's ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights.
