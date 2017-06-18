Ridgefield Playhouse to present Met O...

Ridgefield Playhouse to present Met Opera Summer Encore Verdi's MACBETH

The summer brings encore presentations of some of the most popular Met Operas back to the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of Craig's Fine Jewelry Live in HD and Classical Series. On Friday, June 23 at 6pm, it's the production the New York Times hails as "the sleeper hit of the Metropolitan Opera season with a dream cast - The Met Opera ENCORE in HD: Les Pecheurs de Perles.

Chicago, IL

