Ren e Fleming: "Distant Light"
ONE WONDERS WHY RenA©e Fleming, that most American of divas, hasn't recorded Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915 before. It's tailor-made for her, with its lush, soaring melodies tinged with folksong, dramatic climaxes to show off her upper range, and a slightly sentimental text steeped in Americana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Opera News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|43 min
|rusra02
|1
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|53 min
|Spike
|70
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|2 hr
|red blood relative
|63
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|23 hr
|wow
|460
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Sun
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sun
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC