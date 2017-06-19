Queen to a Star Wars medley: BSO Proms in the park promises something for everyone
THIS August, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will once again bring a spectacular weekend of concerts to Meyrick Park , Bournemouth with something for everyone to enjoy. The three day extravaganza from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13 will feature music of legendary film composer John Williams, all the hits of Queen and another Family Fun Day of concerts and community events.
