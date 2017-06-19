Prosecutors drop charges against ex-S...

Prosecutors drop charges against ex-Seou...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Prosecutors on Monday cleared a former president of the city-run orchestra of sexual harassment and verbal abuse charges, putting an end to a scandal that plagued the classical music foundation for the last few years. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office dropped the charges against Park Hyun-jung, who was accused of repeated sexual and verbal assaults on her staff at the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, citing a lack of evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 3 min Spike 132
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) 2 hr Aaron Gallegos 2,277
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Jun 17 TempleMicrowave 474
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 16 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 14
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC