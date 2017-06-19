Philadelphia Orchestra president, CEO...

Philadelphia Orchestra president, CEO to step down

21 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The president and chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Orchestra has announced that she will be leaving when her contract expires at the end of the year. Allison Vulgamore said Tuesday that she didn't make the decision "easily or lightly" but believed the timing was right.

Chicago, IL

