Philadelphia Orchestra president, CEO to step down
The president and chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Orchestra has announced that she will be leaving when her contract expires at the end of the year. Allison Vulgamore said Tuesday that she didn't make the decision "easily or lightly" but believed the timing was right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|2 min
|omega
|182
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|6 hr
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|18 hr
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|21 hr
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Jun 17
|TempleMicrowave
|474
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC