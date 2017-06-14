Orchestra of St. Luke's to Return to Caramoor for 2017 Summer Residency

The Orchestra of St. Luke's, one of America's most versatile and distinguished orchestras, returns to its summer home at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts to perform six varied programs ranging from opera to tango. The Orchestra opens Caramoor's season on June 17 with a gala celebrating twenty years of Bel Canto at Caramoor and a night of Italian opera led by Will Crutchfield, featuring Artist-in-Residence soprano Angela Meade, tenor Santiago Ballerini and bass Harold Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.