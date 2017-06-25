Opera's boom in China helps promote c...

Opera's boom in China helps promote cultural exchanges with US, says leading American soprano Fle...

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: China Daily

The boom of opera in China has a major role to play in promoting bilateral cultural exchanges with the United States, leading American soprano Renee Fleming has said. "I've been to China several times and every time I come, I'm really thrilled to see the increasing interest in Western classical music, and p art icularly in the art of song and in the vocal arts ," said Fleming, known affectionately as "the people's diva" in the United States, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 9 hr My-EYEs 189
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... 13 hr cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,380 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC