The boom of opera in China has a major role to play in promoting bilateral cultural exchanges with the United States, leading American soprano Renee Fleming has said. "I've been to China several times and every time I come, I'm really thrilled to see the increasing interest in Western classical music, and p art icularly in the art of song and in the vocal arts ," said Fleming, known affectionately as "the people's diva" in the United States, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.