Opera pops up at NYC garage, dive bar, basketball court

Opera has been popping up recently at the most unlikely New York places: a revamped garage, a dive bar, a basketball court and even an old aircraft carrier, to name a few. It's part of a festival with an in-your-face goal - to bring this once grandiose art form to ordinary places where people hang out.

