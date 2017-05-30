Odd 'Murder on the Orient Express' Trailer Now Improved with Better Closing Music Cue

Yesterday brought the teaser trailer for the star-studded adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic mystery Murder on the Orient Express . The trailer walked us through the title train, labeling each of the cast members as they appeared, including Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman , Leslie Odom Jr, Willem Dafoe, Tom Bateman, Derek Jacobi .

