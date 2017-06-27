Now Casting: Fox's 'Empire' Backgroun...

Now Casting: Fox's 'Empire' Background Roles + 3 More Gigs

Don't forget to thank your Cookie for today's casting roundup. Fox's hit hip-hop melodrama "Empire" is looking for background actors for its upcoming season! You can also stray into the classical side of the industry to play a background role in Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle."

Chicago, IL

