Now Casting: Fox's 'Empire' Background Roles + 3 More Gigs
Don't forget to thank your Cookie for today's casting roundup. Fox's hit hip-hop melodrama "Empire" is looking for background actors for its upcoming season! You can also stray into the classical side of the industry to play a background role in Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle."
Comments
Add your comments below
