Newport Classical Music Festival Appoints Pamela A. Pantos as Executive Director
The board of directors of the Newport Music Festival has appointed Pamela A. Pantos as their new executive director. Pantos' extensive experience from a two-decade career in arts, finance, festival and nonprofit management will usher in a new era for the festival as it enters its 50th anniversary season in 2018.
