Newport Classical Music Festival Appo...

Newport Classical Music Festival Appoints Pamela A. Pantos as Executive Director

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The board of directors of the Newport Music Festival has appointed Pamela A. Pantos as their new executive director. Pantos' extensive experience from a two-decade career in arts, finance, festival and nonprofit management will usher in a new era for the festival as it enters its 50th anniversary season in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 2 hr carlsbad nmex 61
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 7 hr omega 53
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 9 hr wow 460
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... Sun Spike 64
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Sun red blood relative 224
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Jun 9 weaponX 1
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC