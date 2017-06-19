New York Times Op-Ed Asks: 'Is Your G...

New York Times Op-Ed Asks: 'Is Your God Dead?'

In what read like a homily inspired by an acid trip, Emory University philosophy professor George Yancy channeled the likes of Friedrich Nietzsche and Abraham Joshua Heschel in a rambling but strangely moving New York Times op-ed published Monday. The essay, titled "Is Your God Dead?", asks the reader to look at one's own beliefs and find God not in grand houses of worship, but in the homeless person whose pleas we ignore as we move about our daily lives.

Chicago, IL

