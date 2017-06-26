New concert hall, and now new conductor, for Hamburg orchestra

New Yorker, previously principal guest conductor of NDR Elbphilharmonie, couldn't turn down offer from orchestra he sees as 'the most inspired, ambitious and forward-looking' The New York Philharmonic's outgoing music director, Alan Gilbert, is to lead the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra in Hamburg, Germany, whose ambitions are rising with a landmark new building. Gilbert, whose eight-year tenure at the pre-eminent US orchestra has been marked by explorations of new work and growing global outreach, will become chief conductor of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra later this year, it said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.