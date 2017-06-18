Musician comes home for concert

After almost 15 years, avant-garde saxophonist Anna Webber returns home to Kelowna with her Simple Trio for a concert June 20 at Kelowna Forum. The concert is the 20th instalment of the Skin And Bones Music Series.

