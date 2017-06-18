Musician comes home for concert
After almost 15 years, avant-garde saxophonist Anna Webber returns home to Kelowna with her Simple Trio for a concert June 20 at Kelowna Forum. The concert is the 20th instalment of the Skin And Bones Music Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|6 min
|PrufSammy
|13
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|1 hr
|Newtonian
|449
|Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit...
|1 hr
|apocalypse
|45
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|4 hr
|florida native
|8
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|12 hr
|florida native
|50
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|17 hr
|red blood relative
|56
|Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ...
|Jun 5
|Rene Nielson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC