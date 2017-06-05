Music and Silence: Hindustani classical meets its western counterpart ...
Hitting the right note: From a show of Pandit Ravi Shankar's grand swan song, Sukanya, his only opera. Just days before he passed away in December 2012, Pandit Ravi Shankar called upon his longtime friend and collaborator David Murphy - a Welsh conductor and a protA©gA© of famed Australian conductor Sir Charles Mackerras - and told him about his vision for an opera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|3 hr
|carlsbad nmex
|17
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|6 hr
|Rene Nielson
|40
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|6 hr
|Rene Nielson
|1
|Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ...
|6 hr
|Rene Nielson
|1
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|7 hr
|DR SOS
|424
|Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit...
|10 hr
|Rene Nielson
|42
|New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|apocalypse
|272
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC