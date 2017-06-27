Mozart abducted in SND by young performers
The last premiere of the season and the restored Opera Studio piece, The Abduction from the Seraglio by W.A. Mozart, has been staged by young singers and a director who tapped into this genre for the first time. This piece of Mozart is the continuation of the project interrupted by the Slovak presidency of the Council of EU - which occupied the Reduta building and partly also the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava where the Opera Studio took place.
