Mozart abducted in SND by young perfo...

Mozart abducted in SND by young performers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The last premiere of the season and the restored Opera Studio piece, The Abduction from the Seraglio by W.A. Mozart, has been staged by young singers and a director who tapped into this genre for the first time. This piece of Mozart is the continuation of the project interrupted by the Slovak presidency of the Council of EU - which occupied the Reduta building and partly also the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava where the Opera Studio took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 10 hr omega 24
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Mon TempleMicrowave 201
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC