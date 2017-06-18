Mountain: the drama and the beauty

Mountain: the drama and the beauty

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Age

"At height you can be taken right to the brink for you never feel as alive knowing that at any moment you could die." Robert Macfarlane It was only after film director Jennifer Peedom and Richard Tognetti, leader of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, began working together on their documentary Mountain that they realised they were seeing the same footage in radically different ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... 3 hr Spike 60
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... 12 hr rsss1 14
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 14 hr carlsbad nmex 52
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 15 hr Newtonian 449
News Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit... 16 hr apocalypse 45
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 19 hr florida native 8
News Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ... Jun 5 Rene Nielson 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC