Man charged with murder after stabbing at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Honiton

Detectives have charged Keith Beviss, aged 54 from Honiton with the murder of Philip Ryan aged 55 who was from Westward Ho Detectives have charged Keith Beviss, aged 54 from Honiton with the murder of Philip Ryan aged 55 who was from Westward Ho. This development follows the police discovering the body of Mr Ryan at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Dowell Street in Honiton at around 3.50pm on June 6. "Philip was a very kind, gentle and loving husband who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Gazette.