Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Honiton stabbing
A man has been arrested and is in custody on suspicion of murder after a 55-year-old man was found dead at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Dowell Street, Honiton. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of murder in Honiton after a man was found dead with stab wounds.
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|4 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|445
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|4 hr
|GreatSouthbay4040
|47
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|4 hr
|Rene Nielson
|3
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|5 hr
|Rene Nielson
|55
|Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ...
|Jun 5
|Rene Nielson
|1
|Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit...
|Jun 5
|Rene Nielson
|42
|New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16)
|Jun 5
|apocalypse
|272
