Mainly Mozart orchestra bids a fond, ...

Mainly Mozart orchestra bids a fond, hilarious adieu in Haydn's 'Farewell Symphony'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Too bad music director Michael Francis didn't coordinate with Cygnet Theater, currently rehearsing "Animal Crackers." Then they could have opened with Groucho Marx's character singing "Hello, I Must Be Going."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 9 min red blood relative 194
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Sat cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,287 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC