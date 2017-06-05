M lkki shines a bright light on Stravinsky
Oh to be in Finland, where the sunlight is clear and stark, the air is bracing and fresh, and the music-making partakes of all those qualities at once! As travelogue, that formulation is a dose of pure fantasy . But the musical part of it was reaffirmed yet again on Friday, June 9, when conductor Susanna Mlkki returned to Davies Symphony Hall to lead the San Francisco Symphony in a zesty, invigorating program of music by Stravinsky and Beethoven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|1 min
|red blood relative
|458
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|26 min
|red blood relative
|58
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|2 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|36
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|3 hr
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC