Actor and pianist Hershey Felder returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for the Los Angeles premiere of Our Great Tchaikovsky, beginning Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, August 6. Directed by Felder collaborator Trevor Hay , Hershey Felder 's Our Great Tchaikovsky is a time-bending tale of music, politics and one of the world's most beloved composers. Known for his beautiful ballets Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and the ferocious and melodic brilliance of his symphonic works, piano concerti, overtures, operas and chamber music, a healthy 53-year-old Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky conducted the premiere of his enigmatic Symphony No.

