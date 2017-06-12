LA Phila s a Young Caesara lives up to composer Lou Harrisona s radical legacy
First, New York's Public Theater created a firestorm of criticism for its production of Shakespeare's play in which the assassinated emperor bares a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump. Then on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as part of its Green Umbrella series, presented a much kinder and gentler version of the story, Lou Harrison's opera, “Young Caesar.” Ironically, when Harrison's openly gay opera was premiered at Caltech in 1971, it was deemed too radical a subject to be depicted on stage.
