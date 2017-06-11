L.A. Philharmonic's Andrew Bain relishes his time in the Mainly Mozart Festival

Andrew Bain, principal horn player for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will be featured in a Mainly Mozart concert on Thursday, June 15. Andrew Bain, principal horn player for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will be featured in a Mainly Mozart concert on Thursday, June 15. "I think I'd be a basketball referee or coach or a professional golfer," he said matter-of-factly. "In my dreams, that's what I would be doing - some kind of sport."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.