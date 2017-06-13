Julius Caesar, young and gay: A groundbreaking 1971 opera gets revived for a new era
A scene from the Portland Gay Men's Choir performance of "Young Caesar" in 1988. Los Angeles Philharmonic artist-collaborator Yuval Sharon has developed yet another iteration of Lou Harrison's work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|50 min
|Omega
|61
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|53 min
|True Christian wi...
|63
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|19 hr
|wow
|460
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Sun
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sun
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC