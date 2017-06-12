Jethro Tull to perform - 2:30 pm upda...

Jethro Tull to perform - 2:30 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Scottish Ian Anderson is Jethro Tull, so to speak, so I hoped that I could actually get him to speak with me for the interview. Many times I will have the manager's phone number or even the artist's phone number to do these interviews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 2 hr red blood relative 69
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 3 hr red blood relative 73
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... 13 hr omega 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Mon wow 460
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... Jun 11 Spike 64
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 11 red blood relative 224
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Jun 9 weaponX 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC