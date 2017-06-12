Jethro Tull to perform - 2:30 pm updated:
Scottish Ian Anderson is Jethro Tull, so to speak, so I hoped that I could actually get him to speak with me for the interview. Many times I will have the manager's phone number or even the artist's phone number to do these interviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|2 hr
|red blood relative
|69
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|3 hr
|red blood relative
|73
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|13 hr
|omega
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Mon
|wow
|460
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Jun 11
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 11
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC