James DePreist Reflects on the Conductor's Dilemma

"Starve," is James DePreist's laconic answer when asked what conductors do between guest appearances with various orchestras. Though treated as a joke by the rather clueless interviewer in this 1968 edition of Music and the Message, DePreist's reply turns out to be part of a comprehensive overview of what it is like to be a young, American-born conductor in a climate that overwhelmingly favors European maestros.

