James DePreist Reflects on the Conductor's Dilemma
"Starve," is James DePreist's laconic answer when asked what conductors do between guest appearances with various orchestras. Though treated as a joke by the rather clueless interviewer in this 1968 edition of Music and the Message, DePreist's reply turns out to be part of a comprehensive overview of what it is like to be a young, American-born conductor in a climate that overwhelmingly favors European maestros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|3 hr
|Spike
|60
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|12 hr
|rsss1
|14
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|14 hr
|carlsbad nmex
|52
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|15 hr
|Newtonian
|449
|Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit...
|16 hr
|apocalypse
|45
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|19 hr
|florida native
|8
|Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ...
|Jun 5
|Rene Nielson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC