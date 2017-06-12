'Ita s a huge thrill for myself and t...

'Ita s a huge thrill for myself and the RT Concert Orchestra to go to Galway'

AMONG THE array of exciting gigs at the Absolut Big Top during the Galway International Arts Festival is A Night At The Proms with the RT Concert Orchestra. Entitled Viva America!, the programme offers a pan-American celebration of some of the finest and most colourful orchestral music from that continent.

Chicago, IL

