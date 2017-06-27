Intimate Mozart review: Australian Chamber Orchestra perform with unbalanced vehemence
In another of its small-frame recitals, the ACO was represented in this concentrated program by artistic director Richard Tognettia and three principals: second violin Helena Rathbone, cello Timo-Veikko Valve, and guest viola Florian Peelmana . Three of these musicians have years of shared experience but Peelman slotted into their mix comfortably.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|9 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|14 hr
|Sad
|4
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|15 hr
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC